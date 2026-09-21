Recently, there was a post circulating on X that claimed Labour is about to give Ofcom the power to shut down social media in Britain. The bill is real but the attribution is not.

What Baroness Floella Benjamin, a Liberal Democrat life peer and former Play School presenter, introduced in the House of Lords on 7 September was a private member’s bill. Although it is not government policy and has only had a formal first reading, the Social Media Platforms (Ofcom Licensing) Bill should still be read with great care.