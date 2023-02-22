Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sonia Elijah investigates

OBGYN reveals damning data on miscarriage and fertility rates

Sonia Elijah
Feb 22, 2023
∙ Paid
8
Share

I had the pleasure of interviewing for Trial Site News, Dr Kim Biss, a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist from St. Petersburg, Florida, one of the very few OBGYNs speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. During the interview, she revealed damning data with regards to miscarriage and fertility rates seen at her practice, post …

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

S
Sonia Elijah investigates
Authors
Sonia Elijah