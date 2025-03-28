cancer tumour

A new study praises Covid mRNA shots’ immune boost, but could their epigenetic findings suggest a ticking cancer time bomb?

The German study by Simonis et al., published in Molecular Systems Biology reveals that the Covid mRNA shots (Moderna’s Spikevax and Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty) leave a lasting mark on the immune system.

The paper entitled, "Persistent Epigenetic Memory of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination in Monocyte-Derived Macrophages" by researchers from the University of Cologne and University Hospital Cologne found that:

“SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination induces innate immune memory by establishing persistent H3K27ac epigenetic marks in human monocyte-derived macrophages.”

This increased gene expression and cytokine release (e.g., IL-1β), triggered by re-exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, was seen to boost the cells’ virus-fighting capacity for months.

The researchers went on to write:

“These findings reveal that mRNA vaccines induce a highly dynamic and persistent training of innate immune cells enabling a sustained pro-inflammatory immune response.”

In their discussion, they stated:

“We were able to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination establishes extensive and persistent H3K27ac at promoters of short-lived macrophages. However, a prime-boost vaccination regimen was required to achieve significant levels of epigenetic reprogramming lasting for several months after application of the second vaccine. The priming vaccine alone had little impact on this epigenetic mark associated with an altered immune response.”

"Epigenetic" refers to changes in gene expression or cellular behaviour that occur without altering the DNA sequence itself. Think of it like highlighting a book- the text remains unchanged, but the emphasis shifts. This process allows cells to adapt to signals or "recall" past events through what's known as “epigenetic memory.”

In relation to the study- the mRNA shots (two Spikevax doses followed by one Comirnaty dose) introduce spike protein mRNA, prompting an initial immune response. This leaves an epigenetic "memory" via H3K27ac, so when macrophages (immune cells) encounter spike protein again, they overexpress (rev up) immune genes.

H3K27ac and cancer risk

Histone H3 lysine 27 acetylation (H3K27ac) is an epigenetic mark associated with active gene transcription, which is often enriched at enhancers and promoters. The problem with H3K27ac is that it’s not just an immune booster—it plays a role in various cancers. When dysregulated, it can drive the overexpression of oncogenes or other cancer-related genes, contributing to tumorigenesis (process by which normal cells transform into cancerous cells and begin forming a tumor).

There are multiple studies (see list below) that link high H3K27ac to cancers like leukemia and breast cancer, where it sustains inflammation and proliferation. Normally, this happens in genetically altered cells, but the process starts with environmental triggers- potentially vaccination.

Roe et al., "Enhancer Reprogramming in Leukemia" (Blood, 2017)

Krug et al., "Pervasive H3K27 Acetylation in H3K27M Gliomas" (Cancer Cell, 2019)

Ntziachristos et al., "Genetic Inactivation of H3K27 Methylation in AML" (Nature Medicine, 2016)

Zhang et al., "The Hyper-Activation of Transcriptional Enhancers in Breast Cancer" (Clinical Epigenetics, 2019)

Caslini et al.,"HDAC7 Regulates H3K27 Acetylation in Breast Cancer Stem Cells" (Oncogene, 2019)

Feng et al., "Acetylation of H3K27 Signals ERα Elongation in Breast Cancer" (Communications Biology, 2020)

Chronic inflammation and cancer risk

The Simonis et al. study shows that the Covid mRNA gene-based shots increase H3K27ac at macrophage gene promoters, particularly for immune genes like IL1B. This boost persists for at least six months after the second dose and surges even higher after a third. This primes macrophages to release inflammatory signals like IL-1β. This can be viewed as a double-edged sword. Chronic inflammation is a known cancer risk factor, and macrophages play a role in feeding growth signals. If this priming becomes permanent or spreads beyond immune genes, it could mimic cancer’s epigenetic playbook.

DNA contamination and cancer risk

Beyond epigenetics, DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vials, first exposed by Kevin McKernan (2023)- adds fuel to the fire. This discovery has since been corroborated by labs worldwide, revealing that residual plasmid DNA from the manufacturing process persists in these gene-based vaccines.

While the regulators firmly maintain that the residual DNA levels are safely within the cap of 10ng/dose established by WHO and FDA guidelines- findings from independent labs state otherwise, with DNA levels 100–500 times higher than permitted, based on their testing.

The risk is that the presence of fragmented DNA could integrate into human genomes, potentially causing inflammation, which once again could lead to cancer.

A Pandora’s Box of Hidden Risks?

The Simonis et al. study paints mRNA shots as immune champions, rewiring macrophages with H3K27ac to fight SARS-CoV-2 for months. Yet, this persistent epigenetic memory echoes cancer’s playbook. Add in the DNA contamination scandal and SV40-linked fragments at levels independents claim dwarf regulatory caps- then could these shots, hailed as “safe and effective” be priming cells for inflammation or worse, tumorigenesis? The alarm bells are ringing loud and clear, yet there’s deafening silence from the regulators.

For the billions vaccinated, these unanswered questions demand urgent investigation.

Thank you to David Wiseman PhD, MRPharmS for bringing this study to my attention.

If you find value in the work I do, please consider a paid subscription or make a one-off donation.

Upgrade to paid

Buy me a coffee

Share