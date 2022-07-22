My second presentation to the Corona Investigative Committee #Session 114

Today, I had the pleasure of presenting again to the CIC, led by attorney, Dr Reiner Feullmich. I gave an overview of my four investigative reports on the Pfizer documents. My investigations have found alarming anomalies, gross incompetence but more concerningly, has raised the issue of fraud in the way Pfizer and its contrators conducted the COVID-19 v…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.