Early this year, I wrote a 2-part investigative report about the #Blotgate scandal- this was where BioNTech fabricated their Western Blot results in order to prove the fidelity of their product to the regulators.
Their automated (computerised) Westerns, which they submitted to the regulators showed that only the spike protein was being expressed by the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.