My interview with Dr Tony Hinton

We discuss the JCVI 'non-urgent offer' of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 (recorded February 21).
Sonia Elijah
Feb 21, 2022
∙ Paid
I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr Tony Hinton, for the second time. He discusses with me the recent JCVI advice of their ‘non-urgent offer’ of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11, who are not in a clinical risk group.

“So far, the JCVI have never recommended the Covid vaccine for healthy children or teenagers on purely medical grounds.”

S
Sonia Elijah investigates
Authors
Sonia Elijah