Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
3d

Sonia, are you aware that the British government has mandated the addition of folic acid to all non-wholemeal flour from December next. Folic acid isn't a vitamin. To convert it to folate requires a liver enzyme (dihydrofolate reductase), which is far from universally present in the population. Folic acid is to be avoided by people with stents, and by those on doxorubicin chemotherapy. It's already in flour, so they need to avoid almost all bread, sausages, burgers, pizzas, pies, quiche, breaded and battered products ... even some potato products. It can mask the diagnosis of Vitamin B12 deficiency. A couple of friends of mine have been feeling terrible and have been referred to neurologists (one spent over a week in hospital having every scan available). After I sent them a list of the symptoms of B12 deficiency, they were prescribed B12 tablets. Pernicious anaemia is an autoimmune disease. It could be triggered by the Covid vaccines and innumerable boosters to which over seventies have been subjected, and it looks as if GPs aren't on the lookout for it.

The justification for putting folic acid in flour is that it prevents neural tube defects in babies, but as Dr Clare Craig points out, it has been associated with far more miscarriages than prevention of neural tube defects. It actually prevents folate from crossing the placenta. I recommend Clare's interview with John Campbell on YouTube. The Food Phoenix (my daughter) also put up a post on Facebook which had over 440,000 viewers plus lots of shares and comments, and includes a link to the petition, initiated by Clare, to have a parliamentary debate.

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ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
3d

Great interview and outstanding book.

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