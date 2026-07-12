My Conversation with Bret Weinstein on DarkHorse
Six years after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020 (3/11), the world remains profoundly changed. In my book, 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic Was Declared and Our World Changed Forever, I present a forensic, evidence-based examination of the events, drawing on FOI documents, leaked emails, scientific literature, and official records (with over 900 citations).
Recently, I sat down in person with Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse Podcast for an in depth discussion. We explored the parallels between 9/11 and 3/11, the mechanisms of mass compliance, the blueprint for censorship, and the enduring questions about origins, policies, and accountability.
Watch the full DarkHorse episode for the unfiltered conversation. Bret’s insights add tremendous depth.
Buy your copy of 3/11 Viral Takeover (available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover)
Sonia Elijah investigates is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sonia, are you aware that the British government has mandated the addition of folic acid to all non-wholemeal flour from December next. Folic acid isn't a vitamin. To convert it to folate requires a liver enzyme (dihydrofolate reductase), which is far from universally present in the population. Folic acid is to be avoided by people with stents, and by those on doxorubicin chemotherapy. It's already in flour, so they need to avoid almost all bread, sausages, burgers, pizzas, pies, quiche, breaded and battered products ... even some potato products. It can mask the diagnosis of Vitamin B12 deficiency. A couple of friends of mine have been feeling terrible and have been referred to neurologists (one spent over a week in hospital having every scan available). After I sent them a list of the symptoms of B12 deficiency, they were prescribed B12 tablets. Pernicious anaemia is an autoimmune disease. It could be triggered by the Covid vaccines and innumerable boosters to which over seventies have been subjected, and it looks as if GPs aren't on the lookout for it.
The justification for putting folic acid in flour is that it prevents neural tube defects in babies, but as Dr Clare Craig points out, it has been associated with far more miscarriages than prevention of neural tube defects. It actually prevents folate from crossing the placenta. I recommend Clare's interview with John Campbell on YouTube. The Food Phoenix (my daughter) also put up a post on Facebook which had over 440,000 viewers plus lots of shares and comments, and includes a link to the petition, initiated by Clare, to have a parliamentary debate.
Great interview and outstanding book.