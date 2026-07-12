Six years after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020 (3/11), the world remains profoundly changed. In my book, 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic Was Declared and Our World Changed Forever, I present a forensic, evidence-based examination of the events, drawing on FOI documents, leaked emails, scientific literature, and official records (with over 900 citations).

Recently, I sat down in person with Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse Podcast for an in depth discussion. We explored the parallels between 9/11 and 3/11, the mechanisms of mass compliance, the blueprint for censorship, and the enduring questions about origins, policies, and accountability.

Watch the full DarkHorse episode for the unfiltered conversation. Bret’s insights add tremendous depth.

Buy your copy of 3/11 Viral Takeover (available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover)

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