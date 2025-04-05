Two new studies- one from Germany, the other from Japan- join the rising stack of research tearing down the “safe and effective” and “it just stays in the arm” claims health authorities relentlessly sold about the Covid mRNA jabs, rolled out at warp speed and even mandated in some countries.
The Simonis et al. study from Germany, shows how Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax leave “persistent H3K27ac epigenetic marks” that “rev-up” gene activity and cytokine release (eg., IL-1β) for months. After two Spikevax doses and a Comirnaty booster, macrophages stay primed, overreacting to spike protein with a “sustained pro-inflammatory immune response.” The findings point to a disturbing picture of chronic inflammation with cancer risks (e.g., Roe et al., 2017, on H3K27ac in leukemia) tied to this epigenetic rewiring.
Now, a Japanese study by Ota et al., published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, reveals: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein lingering in the cerebral (brain) arteries of hemorrhagic stroke patients, up to 17 months post-vaccination.
The team at Sapporo Teishinkai Hospital examined 19 patients who suffered brain bleeds: 16 vaccinated, 3 unvaccinated, between 2023 and 2024. Using immunohistochemical staining, they found spike protein in 43.8% of vaccinated patients (7 of 16), lodged in the intima (inner lining) of brain arteries.
Source: “Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination”
In one case, a 70-year-old woman, had spike protein present 17 months after her last shot and in another, 11 months.
They also found immune cells (CD4+ T-cells, CD8+ T-cells, and CD68+ macrophages) targeting spike protein in these vessels, though not enough to signal active vasculitis (full-on vessel damage).
In situ hybridization revealed both vaccine and virus-derived mRNA encoding spike in select cases, yet no nucleocapsid protein was present (a sign of active viral infection). Two of three unvaccinated had spike too, likely from past infections.
In addition, the researchers noted:
“Spike protein positivity was observed exclusively in female patients”
This women-only pattern prompts questions: does it point to sex-specific immune responses, like stronger T-cell activation in women? And more critically: are women at greater risk for mRNA jab adverse events?
The researchers concluded:
“Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety. Global replication studies are urgently required to validate these findings and ensure comprehensive safety evaluations of mRNA vaccines.”
The Japanese study by Ota et al. exposes spike protein lingering in brain arteries months to years post-vaccination, which dismantles the wide-spread claim of quick spike clearance. Also, it’s yet more evidence that the “vaccine stays in the arm” line fed to the public was false.
Notably, Japan’s own early tests hinted at this spread. The earliest documented biodistribution study on Pfizer's lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) related to their mRNA COVID-19 jab, was conducted in Japan, in November 2020. The study was performed as part of the regulatory evaluation process by Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) before the jab’s approval in February 2021. Wistar Han rats were used to track radiolabeled LNPs. The concerning results showed that LNPs were detected in the spleen, adrenal glands, ovaries, bone marrow, and trace amounts in brain, heart, and lungs. However, this animal study was limited to just 48 hours.
Both the German and Japan studies point to spike protein persisting in the body and causing problems. The German findings of primed macrophages could fuel Japan’s findings of arterial inflammation: macrophages primed by H3K27ac overreacting to spike protein in vessels, fueling inflammation that weakens arteries or worse- potentially triggering brain bleeds. For the billions jabbed, especially women, this is alarming.
The researchers push for global replication studies to validate their findings and ensure comprehensive safety evaluations of these novel jabs is urgently warranted and long overdue. Studies like this point to the egregious fact that regulators failed to conduct the necessary comprehensive safety evaluations before the rollout, but worse yet, 5 years on, they’re still asleep at the wheel.
I doubt regulators are "asleep at the wheel" because I'm sure they know full well what's happened and is continuing to happen.
And worse still, they must've known from biodistribution studies that this would happen but "looked the other way", to think it's only due to ineptitude is giving them a get-out they don't deserve.
