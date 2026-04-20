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Sonia Elijah investigates

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AJR's avatar
AJR
7d

I’m still waiting for someone to be held accountable for attacking the world with “Weapons of Mass Destruction!”

By means of an “mRNA-Biological-Bioweapon!” When, rather will this ever happen?

It’s as though all of “We the People” from around the world have spoken-silently to each other and decided,

“no big deal, so what, our Govt.’s decided

to attack us with Weapons of Mass Destruction-mRNA-Bioweapon, accidentally!”

This is something I still cannot, for the life of me, get my head around this!

Not only is this about how, not only is this about why, but the simple fact that, this is all about what has happened to humanity as a whole!

It’s as though the majority of humanity has given up, on humanity altogether, for something so unbelievably evil!

God Help Us All!

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
7d

Viruses are fake.

Vaccines are responsible for 95%+ of ALL chronic illness at any age!

This video is the recording from the Health and Wellness Summit, organized by my friend Shannon Joy which took place in Rochester, NY, on March 22, 2026. The key note speaker at this event was William Makis, and I hope his presentation will be released at some point soon. For now, it is not publicly available due to his ongoing legal battle with the government of Alberta, Canada.

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/p-194314612?r=31s3eo

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