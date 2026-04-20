In this wide-ranging interview, Dr John Campbell and I discuss some of the core findings from my book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever.

We explore the mechanisms behind lockdowns, flawed testing protocols, the suppression of early treatment and dissenting voices, rushed “vaccine” authorizations, and the unprecedented censorship apparatus that shaped the narrative.

We discussed:

The critical problems with PCR testing

The marginalization of scientists behind the Great Barrington Declaration

Conflicts of interest, data manipulation, and the role of public-private partnerships in shaping policy and silencing debate

The parallels between 3/11 and 9/11 that led to lasting shifts in power and freedom

This interview gets to the heart of why I spent years researching and writing 3/11 Viral Takeover.

It was never just about cataloguing the failures and deceptions of the COVID era. It was about exposing the coordinated blueprint: the simulations, the censorship machinery, the institutional capture, that allowed March 11, 2020 to become the day our world was permanently altered. Only by fully understanding that blueprint can we hope to resist its return in whatever form it takes next.

If you haven’t yet, you can get 3/11 Viral Takeover (available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover) here:

Amazon US

Amazon UK

Amazon Australia

Amazon Canada

Thank you to Dr John Campbell for hosting this important discussion and for his continued commitment to asking the questions that matter.

Looking forward to reading your comments below.

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