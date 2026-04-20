Inside 3/11 Viral Takeover: My In-Depth Interview with Dr John Campbell
In this wide-ranging interview, Dr John Campbell and I discuss some of the core findings from my book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever.
We explore the mechanisms behind lockdowns, flawed testing protocols, the suppression of early treatment and dissenting voices, rushed “vaccine” authorizations, and the unprecedented censorship apparatus that shaped the narrative.
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We discussed:
The critical problems with PCR testing
The marginalization of scientists behind the Great Barrington Declaration
Conflicts of interest, data manipulation, and the role of public-private partnerships in shaping policy and silencing debate
The parallels between 3/11 and 9/11 that led to lasting shifts in power and freedom
This interview gets to the heart of why I spent years researching and writing 3/11 Viral Takeover.
It was never just about cataloguing the failures and deceptions of the COVID era. It was about exposing the coordinated blueprint: the simulations, the censorship machinery, the institutional capture, that allowed March 11, 2020 to become the day our world was permanently altered. Only by fully understanding that blueprint can we hope to resist its return in whatever form it takes next.
If you haven’t yet, you can get 3/11 Viral Takeover (available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover) here:
Thank you to Dr John Campbell for hosting this important discussion and for his continued commitment to asking the questions that matter.
Looking forward to reading your comments below.
If you appreciate the work I do as an investigative journalist, please consider supporting me with a paid subscription or buy me a coffee!
I’m still waiting for someone to be held accountable for attacking the world with “Weapons of Mass Destruction!”
By means of an “mRNA-Biological-Bioweapon!” When, rather will this ever happen?
It’s as though all of “We the People” from around the world have spoken-silently to each other and decided,
“no big deal, so what, our Govt.’s decided
to attack us with Weapons of Mass Destruction-mRNA-Bioweapon, accidentally!”
This is something I still cannot, for the life of me, get my head around this!
Not only is this about how, not only is this about why, but the simple fact that, this is all about what has happened to humanity as a whole!
It’s as though the majority of humanity has given up, on humanity altogether, for something so unbelievably evil!
God Help Us All!
Viruses are fake.
Vaccines are responsible for 95%+ of ALL chronic illness at any age!
This video is the recording from the Health and Wellness Summit, organized by my friend Shannon Joy which took place in Rochester, NY, on March 22, 2026. The key note speaker at this event was William Makis, and I hope his presentation will be released at some point soon. For now, it is not publicly available due to his ongoing legal battle with the government of Alberta, Canada.
https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/p-194314612?r=31s3eo