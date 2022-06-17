Have the Signs of Rebellion Against Corporate Capture of Public Health begun?

On my way to listen to Dr Aseem Malhotra, a keynote speaker at the Integrative and Personalised Medicine 2022 conference at the Queen Elizabeth II centre- I spotted half a dozen posters attached to the railings of a road I was crossing at a busy intersection by Parliament Square. The posters were about Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths. The group res…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.