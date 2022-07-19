Has There Been A Rise In Orders For Smaller-Sized Coffins Since COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout?
A 30-year casket manufacturer from Toronto, makes the claim.
I listened to a recent interview between RAIR Foundation and Mick Haddock, who has been operating a coffin manufacturing business in Northern Toronto, Canada, for over 30 years. Haddock, alarmingly made the claim that he’s seen a rise in orders of smaller-sized coffins, since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
He also revealed…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.