I had the honour of being invited to speak at the Twitter Space live event yesterday- mRNA: Consequences of a Novel Therapy, hosted by Dr Kat Lindley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek and Efrat Fenigson, with special guest, Mark Steyn.

Prof Shmuel Shapira, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Tina Peers, Dr Lynn Fynn and Dr Abdul Manna Baig were among the speaks and of course, the all…