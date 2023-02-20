I had the honour of being invited to speak at the Twitter Space live event yesterday- mRNA: Consequences of a Novel Therapy, hosted by Dr Kat Lindley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek and Efrat Fenigson, with special guest, Mark Steyn.
Prof Shmuel Shapira, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Tina Peers, Dr Lynn Fynn and Dr Abdul Manna Baig were among the speaks and of course, the all…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.