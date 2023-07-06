"Global regulators confirm good safety profile of COVID-19 vaccines"
..by ignoring the damning data
On July 5th, the European Medicines Agency endorsed a joint statement from the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Firstly, it is important to address the purpose of the ICMRA, the ‘Head’ of all global regulatory authorities.
Since its inception at the 65th World Health Assembly con…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.