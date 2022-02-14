Playback speed
Freedom Convoy Israel 2022

My interview with Efrat Fenigson on her way to Jerusalem
Sonia Elijah
Feb 14, 2022
“The convoy is organised by the people, for the people.”

This morning, Efrat Fenigson, a prominent Israeli human rights activist and chief marketing officer, spoke with me in her car, whilst converging with a convoy (one of 40) heading to Jerusalem. This Valentine’s Day, bridges across Israel are expected to be lined with supporters, cheering on an estim…

Sonia Elijah