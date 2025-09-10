Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
8d

Sonia:

Great Information—thnk you. However this is the start. We will need action:

-Federal Grand juries

-Criminal penalties

-Capital punishment

-Dismantle CDC/FDA

-Restitution for all families affected

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Boddington's avatar
Andy Boddington
8d

Thanks Sonja

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sonia Elijah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture