Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sonia Elijah investigates

David Nolan of Stop Common Pass on Digital IDs and the Destruction of Liberty- Part 1

The pandemic is over yet why are multi-million pound government contracts still being issued to companies for developing and maintaining Covid passes?
Sonia Elijah
Apr 28, 2022
∙ Paid
1
Share

Listen to my interview with David Nolan, founder of StopCommonPass.Org on the introduction and implementation of digital IDs, where he warns about the dangers of the “centralization of data.”

Ultimately, we’re looking at behavioural change and a westernized type of social credit system.

Even though the pandemic is over, Nolan discusses the multi-million …

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

S
Sonia Elijah investigates
Authors
Sonia Elijah