A shocking report written by Mathilde Debord, first published in Lepointcritique.fr claims that mRNA COVID-19 shots may contribute to cancer development in 17 ways- based on over 100 studies.

Key points include:

Genome Instability: Vaccine mRNA may integrate into the host genome, causing mutations that could lead to cancer, as suggested by studies from 2021-2023. Immune Escape: The spike protein may inhibit tumor suppressor genes (e.g., p53, BRCA1/2), allowing cancer cells to evade immune detection. DNA Repair Disruption: The spike protein impairs DNA repair mechanisms, increasing cancer risk. Chronic Inflammation: Lipid nanoparticles in vaccines trigger inflammation, potentially fostering cancer stem cell growth. Immune Dysregulation: mRNA vaccines suppress T cells and interferon responses, weakening cancer surveillance. RNA Disruption: Modified mRNA disrupts microRNAs, affecting cell proliferation and tumor suppression. Oncogenic Pathways: The spike protein activates pathways (e.g., MAPK, PI3K/AKT) linked to tumor growth. Tumor Microenvironment: Lipid nanoparticles enhance cancer cell spread via the EPR effect, potentially causing “turbo cancer.” Dormant Cancer Awakening: Vaccine-induced inflammation may reactivate dormant cancers, leading to aggressive relapses. Immune Monitoring Alteration: Modified mRNA blocks immune receptors, making tumor cells less detectable. Frameshift Mutations: mRNA translation errors produce aberrant proteins, posing safety risks. Multiple Injections: Repeated doses may exhaust the immune system, increasing cancer susceptibility. DNA Contamination: Vaccines contain plasmid DNA, potentially integrating into the genome and raising cancer risk. SV40 Oncogene Sequences: Pfizer vaccines include SV40 sequences, known to promote cancer in animal studies. Renin-Angiotensin System Disruption: Spike protein overactivates AT1R, promoting tumor proliferation. Microbiota Damage: Vaccines reduce bifidobacteria, linked to cancer regulation. Treatment Resistance: Spike protein may enhance cancer cell survival post-chemotherapy.

Debord importantly states how many in the scientific community warned more than four years ago about the cancer risks associated with COVID mRNA injections. She then proceeds to present evidence from the scientific literature how these shots have the ability to induce, accelerate or “wake up” cancers in 17 different ways.

The English translation of the article can be read below.

Is mass vaccination against COVID in the case of an explosion of cancer cases, as many scientists claim, some of whom had prophesied as early as May 2021? Two years ago, a group of French oncologists published a forum in which they categorically refute this hypothesis: “To date, no alert link has been published between an increased incidence or risk of rapid cancer progression after vaccination-car-COVID-19 or after another vaccination. They now claim to be facing a tsunami of dazzling cancers, especially among young people, to whom they say they find no rational explanation:

We have a staggering increase in pancreatic cancer without any idea of reason. Did something happen? We don't know. The whole world, all the world, is the question. The system that allows us to understand cancer is being misunderstood. Prof. Khayat, co-founder of the InCA

If Professor Khayat is consistent, he cannot theoretically rule out that vaccination can be at the origin of this explosion of cancer cases since it is (1) extremely recent if reference is made to his previous interventions, (2) it affects the whole planet – in particular those who have been forced to inject themselves into a social life or who have aggressively promoted vaccination (the influencers in particular) – and (3) it seems to be responding to an alternative. As would a substance used for the first time in humans, only part of the composition of which is known and whose impact on cancer has not been assessed before its massive deployment.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Huscher last March identified 10 ways in which anti-COVID RNA injections can cause cancer. This list, which was taken from a study [2]published in December 2023 in the journal Cureus, can now be extended to 17 items on the (non-exhaustive) basis of more than 100 studies.

1. Genome instability

The risk of integrating vaccine RNA into the genome of vaccinated individuals was confirmed in 2021 by a series of studies[3],[4],[5]. DNA-induced insertional mutagenesis causes frameshift mutations that induce the production of aberrant proteins leading to cancer.

The European Medicines Agency still claims that the vaccine mRNA cannot penetrate the nucleus of the cells, this integration requiring the use of an enzyme (reverse transcriptase) which, in its view, is absent from human cells. However, this assertion, which is not based on any evidence, was reversed in June 2021. This phenomenon was observed in July 2023 in mice, where a single injection of mRNA led to genetic modification. More recently, vaccine spike protein has been found in tumors of vaccinated patients[7], suggesting that it can be integrated into the genome, the first feared consequence of such integration being the development of cancer.

This hypothesis was revived in mid-April by scientists from a biomolecular research laboratory (Neo7Bioscience) and researchers from the University of North Texas. The molecular data they collected suggest that the RNA derived from the vaccine could be retro-transcriminated in the host genome, permanently altering gene regulation. They also reveal carcinogenic signs and immune collapse.

2. Immune Escape

The Spike protein (S2) inhibits several tumour suppressor genes (p53, BRCA1/2, RB1)[9,[10,[10, 11, , bind to, allowing cancer cells to escape their detection and destruction by the immune system. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher speaks of an "oncogene reversal".

The first study demonstrating this interference of the Spike protein with the p53 protein, also called the “genome guardian”, was published in October 2021 [12]by Jiang et al. The study was retracted in May 2022 by order of the NIH of Anthony Fauci. A request to publish e-mail exchanges concerning this retraction has been made under the Access to Information Act, but the NIH still refuses to communicate the 490 pages of communications. These results were confirmed in vitro by zhang and El Deiry [13]in 2024 and one month later in vivo.

3. 3. Mechanism for repairing altered DNA

The vaccine Spike protein induces genomic alterations and inhibits the DNA repair system (Jiang, zhang and El Deiry). This mechanism normally takes place in the event of an attack by the body, to prevent mutations that may promote the onset of cancer, repair errors affecting oncogenes or tumour-suppressing genes. [15]Its alteration induces immunodeficiency which is “a direct route to cancer”.

The strategic sequence of the Spike protein patented in 2016 by Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel would target a gene (MSH3)[16, which alters a DNA repair deficit[17]. The pathways by which the Spike protein inhibits this mechanism are listed in the article by Baiaran et al.[18, published last April.

4. Chronic inflammation

The lipid nanoparticles [19],[20]used for the transport of vaccine mRNA induce massive secretion of inflammatory proteins[21, 22, 23, 24, (cytokine storm), paving the way for the emergence of cancer stem cells. These cells are likely to grow throughout the organs (including blood stem cells[25) taking into account the generalised biodistribution of the Spike protein[26,[27, the pathogenicity of which is described in detail in three literature reviews[28, 29[30], 30 and more than 320 studies. This inflammation can result in depletion of T cells, which are then no longer able to remove cancer cells.

The Grok AI confirms that the injections are causing acute inflammation, but which would be solved within a few days (Bergamaschi, Ogata) and which would be comparable to that of other vaccines. He said that chronic inflammation required prolonged stimulation, while "programming spike production is limited in time (mRNA is degraded within a few days, Spike within a few weeks), making chronic inflammation unlikely." This claim is contradicted by a series of studies[31], including four recent studies where the Spike protein was found in blood plasma up to 709 days after an injection [32](245 days[33, or 12 months [34]according to other studies), and up to 17 months [35]in the tissues and organs of Japanese patients, especially the brain. More than four years after the first injections, no one actually knows if the body stops producing it.

5. Immune system dysregulation

MRNA vaccination results in suppression of T cells (lymphopénie)[36) and responses to interferon type I[37], which plays a crucial role in the surveillance and proliferation of cancer. These changes lead to impaired innate immunity[38,[39,[40,[41, and reprogramming of the adaptive immune response[42,[43, 43, . Deregulation of the immune system in the central nervous system has also been reported[44].

In the context of COVID-19 vaccination, this inhibition ensures appropriate synthesis of advanced proteins and reduced immune activation. There is evidence that the 100% addition of N1-methyl-pseudourdin (m1-) to mRNA vaccine in a model of mlanome stimulated cancer growth and metastases, while vaccines without mRNA modification were not induced by opposite results, suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could help the development of the cancer. Rubio-Casillas et al. Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1'): Friend or foe of cancer? https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2024.131427.

Grok cites a 2020 study[45], carried out by Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, which argues that mRNA vaccines induce robust responses of persistent CD4- and CD8-T cells, detected in the first days post-vaccination, which would contradict the idea of general and long-lasting immunosuppression. On the contrary, Pfizer’s own clinical data demonstrate a decrease in T cells from 6 to 8 days after vaccination in 45% to 46% of the participants, it is known to have worsened over time.

6. RNA disruption

Vaccine mRNA is a modified mRNA for the purpose of increasing its longevity and production. The technique used by Pfizer and Moderna (codon optimization) disrupts microRNAs, which are key players in cell proliferation and death, including cancer cells[47],[48]. A study showed in 2021 [49]that the vaccine Spike protein is transported into microRNA-containing vesicles (exosomes) that will prevent interferon function and thus inhibit natural immunity, disrupting cellular processes such as tumour proliferation or monitoring.

7. Activation of oncogenic pathways

The Spike protein is suspected of indirectly activating several pathways that play a crucial role in tumour growth, proliferation and cell survival (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR[50,[51, 52), and to increase the level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), a proinflammatory marker involved in immunity, inflammation, tumour growth, progression of metametasures or resistance to immunotherapy. Its chronic elevation is associated with inflammation that can promote cancer in certain settings.

Grok again states that no formal studies link these disturbances to cancer, but a recent study [53]has re-tread metabolic evidence of activation of certain oncogenic pathways, including the PI3K/mTOR pathway in patients who developed leukaemia in weeks following a second or third Pfizer injection.

8. Tumor microenvironment

Lipid nanoparticles (NPLs) accumulate in tissues via the Enhanced Permeability and Retention (EPR) effect, which is characterised by increased permeability of tumour blood vessels and prolonged retention of nanoparticles in tumour tissue. NPLs thus cause a more rapid spread of cancer cells[54][55] , which may explain the phenomenon of “turbo cancer” described by pathologists and oncologists and observed in a study in mice[56]. Is such an acceleration of a pathogenic process valid for other Spike-induced diseases? Swedish researchers demonstrated in 2023 that the Spike protein could not only induce Alzheimer’s disease but reduce the disease incubation time by 80%[57], causing a new form of “turbo Alzheimer’s disease”.

9. Awakening of dormant cancers

Changes in the tumour microenvironment by COVID-19-associated inflammation or vaccination may affect cancer waking up and metastatic relapse.

Patients who had no cancer for many years suddenly relapsed with aggressive and explosive cancers soon after receiving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. These cases show very rapid tumour growth after booster administration. These turbo cancers appear faster and with a more virulence than we expected in patients, even those who had been stable for years. Public health authorities are reluctant to acknowledge this correlation. This phenomenon occurs throughout the world where mRNA vaccines have been administered. Prof. Ian Brighthope. The big debate: Port Hedland against the Prime Minister. 29 Nov. 2024

The ability of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein to fuse multiple cells[60][61][,[60,[61, explain the cascade of COVID-19 complications, including cancer. The formation of syncytia resulting from this fusion could indeed contribute to the development or progression of cancer, in particular in the case of pre-existing lesions, but also to the formation of metastases and to the cancer recounter, according to former Yale University professor Yuri Lazebni[62].

Precision, ivermectin, whose efficacy against COVID-19 is confirmed to date by more than 100 studies, has many antitumour effects[63) (inhibition of tumour stem cells, proliferation, metastases and angiogenic activity, accelerated programmed death of cancer cells, inversion of multidrug resistance), including its ability to inhibit the formation of syncytia induced by spike[64]. Ivermectin, nobelinated in 2006, has an exceptional level of safety, including in children and pregnant women, making it an essential molecule according to the WHO. Why was it not allowed when the efficacy, safety and carcinogenic potential of mRNA injections were not known? The question should sooner or later be asked.

10. Alteration of immune monitoring

Modified mRNA makes tumour cells “invisible” by blocking activation of the immune system’s first-line receptors (Toll receptors, or TLR).

Karik and Weissman, the two researchers behind Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, explained in 2005 [65]that the synthetic modification of RNA by adding m1 (for which they won the Nobel Prize in Medicine) partially suppressed this shield by blocking the ability of natural RNA to activate primary dentritic cells. One of the functions of these cells is to recognise or “report” pathogens, in particular cancer cells, and to induce a targeted immune response.

These results were confirmed in 2015[66 and 2016[67. The 2016 study also shows that the use of synthetic mRNA does not perform better than natural RNA, while it increases its toxicity (elevated cytokines, neutrophilia), including activating myeloid cells in the blood and spleen, which may reflect a carcinogenic process.

A study of 2021 [68]confirms that Toll-type receptors can act as a double-edged gun and “improve the pathology” that they are supposed to prevent when TLR responses are dysregulated.

11. Frameshift offset

The modified mRNA of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines produces an aberrant immune response when translated. In one third of cases, vaccine mRNA produces an “absurd” or unknown protein, other than the Spike protein for which it is programmed. The study [69]was published in January 2024. The authors agree that if these translation errors are not resolved with the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines, they will pose a major safety issue. They believe, however, that this discovery does not call into question the security of the technology. Another team of researchers [70]made a much more rigorous diagnosis last June of this major mRNA failure:

modified mRNAs are not used clinically because of their durability, potentially permanent and immunostimulant. The persistent nature of mRNA encoding the Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 leads to dangerously long exposure at an unlimited dose of this pathogenic protein, and therefore needs to be re-evaluated for continuous use in humans.

12. Multiple injections

Repeated exposures to synthetic mRNA and vaccine spike cause the immune system to be exhausted. This immunosuppression, which is probably explained by the opioid of codons and the antibody-dependent facilitation mechanism (ADE),[72,73,73, and is suspected from clinical trials, is marked by a change in antibody class (IgG4)[74,[75,76, and is now heavily documented and supported by a series of studies demonstrating the negative efficacy of the injections. The Peter McCullough Foundation has identified seven to date[77].[78][79][80][81][82][83] This catastrophic change in the immune response, not observed after heterologous vaccination or with DNA vaccines (Irrgang), results in immune tolerance (pathogens cease to be recognised as such) which promotes reinfections [84],[85]and susceptibility to cancer.[87][88][89]

13. DNA contamination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain lfraudulent plasmid DNA[90,[91,[92,[93, 93, form (double circular strand) makes it “deficient for replication”, which means that it can theoretically be integrated into the genome, and thus induce cancer in vaccinated people. We have written many articles on this discovery, confirmed to date by ten teams of researchers [94]around the world, the most recent of which is a molecular geneticist (Dr Soa Pekov)[95) commissioned by the Slovak Government. The amounts reported are dizzying, reaching up to 500 times the ceiling set by the European Medicines Agency, which means that integration into the genome can be done spontaneously, maximising the risk of cancer.

14. Oncogene DNA sequences of SV40 in Pfizer injection

The addition of strategic sequences of SV40, used in genetics to "hacker" the cell nucleus[96], increases the ability of mRNA to be altered in the genome.

Its use, banned by the FDA, was eventually granted by Pfizer, but the company claims that it does not present any health risks. Its carcinogenicity, which has already been extensively documented, was confirmed last October by a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.. The possibility of it possibly causing cancer is also suggested by a [98]recent study involving vaccinated subjects Pfizer and Moderna, where tumour antigens were found exclusively in the blood of Pfizer vaccinees.

According to Dr McKernan, the originator of this discovery, all Pfizer vaccines (adults, paediatric, monovalent, bivalent) would be affected by this fraud, the origin of which is attributed to the change in [99]production method carried out after the approval of the injections to meet industrial constraints related to the pandemic context. Professor Angus Dalgleish, one of the world’s leading oncologists, recalled in this context that SV40 is the substance that cancer researchers inject mice into cancer to induce cancer when they want to test chemotherapy. Could Pfizer, which now has a quasi-monopoly position in the anticancer treatment market, ignore it? No, and it has not changed its formula despite the collapse of vaccine demand.

15. Deregulation of the renin-angiotensin system (SRA)

The vaccine spike protein causes the overactivation of a key receptor (AT1R) of the renin-angiotensin system, which controls, in particular, the multiplication of cells. This overactivation promotes vascularization, and therefore the proliferation of tumors, and generates an oxidizing stress that is harmful to the cells. Dr Jean-Marc Sabatier (100) warned as early as March 2020 about the consequences of this physiological disorder, which caused an imbalance between the innate and acquired immune response, and which he had prophesied that he might induce many cancers.

16. Destruction of the microbiota

MRNA “vaccines” destroy bifidobacteria present in the microbiota (intestinal flora), which plays a key role in cancer regulation and responses to anticancer therapies. A groundbreaking study published by Dr Sabine Hazan [101]showed in 2022 that COVID mRNA vaccination decimates bifidobacteria present in the gut microbiota, where this loss was observed in patients with invasive cancer. The deleterious impact of injections on the microbiota seems to be confirmed today by the discovery of Spike protein in a colon tumour biopsy in a Pfizer vaccine patient.

17. Increased resistance to treatment

The viral and potentially vaccine-specific Spike protein prolongs the survival of cancer cells after exposure to chemotherapy. This result was demonstrated in 2024 by S. zhang and WS El-Deiry. Although the evidence is limited to the viral Spike protein, the authors believe that this disruption of the immune response, which is closely correlated with the inhibition of the p53 gene and the alteration of the response to DNA damage, can be promoted by repeated injections, given as boosters, and by astronomical amounts of Spike protein produced.

One could add to this catastrophic picture [102]the probable presence of hidden genes in the injections, whose impact they could not predict on health. Unfortunately, there is no evidence of the safety of injections, as their carcinogenicity has not been evaluated in any trial, and no study is known to our knowledge that injections cannot induce, wake up or accelerate cancer.

A large-scale clinical trial launched in 2021 in Australia intended to answer this question. It was abruptly interrupted without explanation by the Australian authorities, which are preparing to illegally destroy the millions of samples of biological tissue collected for this purpose. In addition, several countries reported the existence of highly toxic Pfizer batches suggesting that the company developed products of three different levels of toxicity. Clusters of cancer cases have recently emerged in several hospitals in the United States and Australia. However, the vaccine given to one of the nurses concerned comes precisely from one of these high-risk batches, which corresponds to the one where the largest amounts of DNA have been found.

Has the current global epidemic, the reality of which no one disputes, been anticipated in order to test the technology on which the industry has massively buzzed despite its catastrophic failure[103], in which it has already invested idle sums of money that are now preventing it from backtracking? This is what the husband of a nurse, who died of cancer, is thinking a few months after getting vaccinated so as not to lose her job, and whose husband complains about premeditated poisoning.

