Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Shugwud's avatar
Shugwud
2d

This will be a typical government whitewash and an expensive one. We are always fobbed off with the comment, “ we must learn etc etc”, but the fact is, we never do.

Until the guilty are prosecuted for their “legal” crimes, it will repeat itself. These people have not only defrauded the tax payers, their greed is responsible for many lives, if this had been wartime, they would once have been hung.

The guilty, from the top down, must be brought to book.

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1 reply by Sonia Elijah
SuperbuggG's avatar
SuperbuggG
2d

Pwah... the NHS Track 'n Trace APP did NOT cost £32BN... that's conspiracy nonsense - it was only £23BN

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