Censorship & Control, Under the Guise of Promoting Public Health?
A breakdown of the WHO's New Pandemic Treaty & IHR Amendments with Attorney, Philipp Kruse
Now available to watch for all subscribers.
Sonia Elijah investigates is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's no more than the book of death written by billy g and his hoard of anti-human parasites. There is no such thing as public health as we are never in the same boat all the time. There is no way that WHO, the CDC or anyone else has control over public health which can never be defined.
You are either healthy, sick or dead. Other than being dead, there is no continuity for the others. Health and disease is specific to the individual, not the public masses. WHO is the Gestapo in disguise, at best. And teddy is as anti-human as they come.
One Health working group will be the on the ground public health apparatus. One Health calls for a complete reimagining of medical education Animals, Man, Earth. Planetary Health. Constant activism and financial at high levels to do this. Many are veterinarians. Working group was just recently positioned.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352771423001374