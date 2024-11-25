Exactly one year ago, I published a 2-part investigative report detailing the contamination of mRNA shots with plasmid DNA and the cancer-promoting SV40 genetic sequence.

This highly concerning issue was uncovered not by any of the regulatory bodies but by Kevin McKernan, an independent genomics expert. While analyzing vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in his lab in Boston, MA, McKernan discovered billions of fragments of plasmid DNA in both vaccines. Notably, the SV40 cancer-promoting genetic sequence was found in the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

My 2-part report can be read below.

McKernan's discoveries were subsequently confirmed by other independent laboratories, including the one led by cancer genomics expert, Phillip Buckhaults, Ph.D., at the University of South Carolina. At first, Buckhaults dismissed McKernan's findings as "conspiracy" and set out to disprove them by conducting his own tests on the mRNA vials.

However, what he discovered confirmed McKernan’s bombshell findings- Buckhaults also found billions of tiny DNA fragments in Pfizer's mRNA vaccine.

On September 13, 2023, Buckhaults presented his evidence to the South Carolina Senate. The screenshot below is from one of the slides he displayed during the hearing.

Source: SC Senate Hearing - USC Professor Dr. Phillip Buckhaults

(Since the publication of my original report, the video of Buckhaults’ testimony has been censored by YouTube. The video sharing platform has removed it for violating its “Community Guidelines.”)

Fortunately, my original report contained an extract of the transcript from that hearing, which can be read below.

Buckhaults stated:

“I sequenced all the DNA that was in the vaccine and I can see what's in there and it's surprising that there's any DNA in there… I'm alarmed about the possible consequences of this both in terms of human health and biology, but you should be alarmed about the regulatory process that allowed it to get there! So, this DNA in my view, it could be causing some of the rare but serious side effects like death from Cardiac Arrest. There's a lot of cases now of people having suspicious deaths after the vaccine. It's hard to prove what caused it…This DNA is a plausible mechanism. This DNA can and likely will integrate into the genomic DNA of cells that got transfected with the vaccine…This is a real hazard for genome modification of long live sematic cells, like stem cells and it could cause theoretically- this is all a theoretical concern, but it's pretty reasonable, based on solid molecular biology that it could cause a sustained autoimmune tact toward that tissue. It's also a very real theoretical risk of future cancer in some people, depending on where in the genome this foreign piece of DNA lands.”

Back in September 2023, Buckhaults could only emphasize the theoretical concern that the “DNA can and likely will integrate into the genomic DNA of cells that got transfected with the vaccines.”

However, almost a year later, Buckhaults has horrifyingly proven in his lab- that plasmid DNA from the mRNA shots can integrate into the genome of normal cells.

Below is a screenshot of his post made today on X.

