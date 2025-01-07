On January 6, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, effectively ending his time as Canada’s Prime Minister after almost a decade in office.

Trudeau's popularity had been waning significantly, with recent polls showing the Liberals trailing far behind the opposition Conservatives. Economic challenges and political scandals have contributed to Trudeau’s dismal approval ratings, which have marked his tenure.

However, perhaps the darkest shadow over Trudeau’s premiership has been his treatment of the unvaccinated- those who refused the experimental gene-based Covid injections.

On January 28, 2022, in response to the “Freedom Convoy” of Canadian truckers making their way to Ottawa’s Parliament Hill to protest against Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, Trudeau infamously said:

“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country.”

I was one of the first UK journalists to report on the “Freedom Convoy” back in January 2022.

Following my report, I interviewed two Canadian truckers, Jay and Blair, who were at the Ottawa’s Parliament Hill protest. They explained, “We’re just here to try and get our freedoms back and to make sure that this country is still something to be proud of again.”

Blair described his experience of being treated as a “second-class citizen” for refusing the experimental Covid shot. The local grocery store on the island of Newfoundland, where he resides, refused to sell him basic food supplies forcing him to take a ferry to the mainland. Disturbingly, on the ferry, those who were unvaccinated were segregated, required to sit at the rear of the vessel.

A record-breaking convoy of 60,000 truckers from Western Canada and 12,000 truckers from the Eastern region, eventually converged at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on January 29, 2022. For almost three weeks, Canada’s capital city grinded to a halt. Alongside the truckers, thousands of additional protesters from across Canada and even from other countries joined in, with many camping out in their vehicles during the protest.

However, on February 14, marking a historic first for Canada, Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to address the truckers' protest. This unprecedented act granted Trudeau’s government sweeping authoritarian powers, including the ability to ban gatherings at certain locations.

Moreover, under the Emergencies Act, banks were given the power to freeze personal and business accounts of individuals and entities linked to the protests without the need for court orders. This measure was aimed at severing financial support for the truckers in order to break up the protest.

Significantly, Trudeau’s draconian decision was later ruled as "unreasonable" and "unconstitutional" by a Canadian judge in January 2024.

Now, three years after the Canadian truckers’ epic protest, it can be said “the small fringe minority” finally got their wish- Trudeau’s resignation.

