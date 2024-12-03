A peer-reviewed scientific study published today has raised grave concerns over the safety of BioNTech's Comirnaty(BNT162b2 RNA-based COVID-19 injections). The new bombshell study uncovered unusually high levels of residual DNA, including elements of (cancer-inducing) SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene, in four separate vaccine lots distributed in Germany.

The scientists’ discoveries led them to raise the all-important question:

“Our molecular analyses of the plasmid components confirmed data reported by McKernan and colleagues, namely the presence of a DNA sequence of the SV40 promoter/enhancer. This sequence was not declared in the plasmid map that BioNTech/Pfizer submitted in the approval procedure. This finding is very surprising and raises the legitimate question: Why did BioNTech/Pfizer apply this totally unnecessary but highly dangerous element in their plasmids and use it as a template for the production of modRNA? In our opinion, BioNTech/Pfizer must be held accountable for incorporating this highly dangerous element in their plasmids.”

Yes, why did BioNTech/Pfizer do that? The vaccine manufacturers have been deadly silent on this very issue, in fact, they have never even confirmed the presence of DNA plasmids in their vaccine.

The German study comes on the heels of others, which have also discovered high levels of residual DNA in both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid shots:

Spike Protein Production and Distribution

The research, conducted by scientists: Ulrike Kämmerer, Verena Schulz and Klaus Steger, used human embryonic kidney cells (HEK293) to mimic how Comirnaty might interact with human cells. Their alarming findings showed that these so-called “mRNA-vaccines” induced the production of spike proteins for days rather than hours.

The scientists explained how their findings support many other studies, which have shown that the production of the vaccine-induced spike proteins are not restricted to the injection area but have been found in multiple locations, such as the placentas of women and have been detected circulating in the blood of vaccinees weeks after injection. This mountain of damning evidence nullifies the repeated claims made by the vaccine manufacturers and health authorities- that the production of spike protein remains at the injection site and the modified mRNA gets quickly broken down in the body.

“Already in 2021, it has been reported that the modRNA-induced spike proteins could be found circulating in the blood of vaccinees weeks after the injections. In 2022, the first detailed post-mortem investigation revealed the presence of vaccine-induced spike proteins at multiple locations in vessel walls and different tissues weeks after the last BNT162b2 injection. Recently, vaccine-induced spike proteins were identified in placentas of women injected with RNA biologicals during pregnancy. Dhuli and colleagues reported the presence of a sequence corresponding to a fragment of the modRNA in blood cells of long-COVID patients with a history of two doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. Importantly, the production of spike proteins by the body cells is not restricted to the injection area and did not terminate within a few days as had been proclaimed by the manufacturers and the responsible authorities. Several mechanisms have been suggested so far that could contribute to the remarkable long-lasting expression of spike proteins in vaccinated individuals.”

The German study also confirmed that the spike proteins were found to be secreted into the cell culture medium through exosomes, small vesicles that could carry the proteins to other parts of the body, possibly instigating immune responses where they're not intended.

Excessive DNA Detected

The German study focused on four different lots of the Comirnaty vaccine. The scientists discovered excessive levels of DNA detected.

We further analyzed RNA and DNA contents of these vials and identified large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose. This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities.

Source: BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence

Potential Genetic Risks

Disturbingly, the DNA detected wasn't just random fragments; it included entire plasmid sequences used in the vaccine's manufacturing process. These plasmids contain elements like the SV40 promoter/enhancer, which were never disclosed in the regulatory submissions for the vaccine.

Based on my earlier findings, SV40 is a known oncogenic [tumour causing] DNA virus which induces primary brain and bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and lymphomas in laboratory animals.

Such elements could potentially alter human cell genetics if integrated into the genome, leading to unforeseen health risks.

Recently, cancer genomics expert, Phillip Buckhaults has horrifyingly proven in his lab that plasmid DNA from the mRNA shots can integrate into the genome of normal cells, which I have previously reported on.

The German researchers went on to conclude:

“The eternal dangers of all RNA biologicals are 4-fold: First, modRNA encoding any foreign protein will trigger detrimental autoimmune reactions. Second, the lipid nanoparticles are themselves highly toxic. Third, residual plasmid-DNA and reverse transcribed mRNA will genetically modify cells. Fourth, replacement of uridine in natural mRNA by N1-methyl-pseudouridine in synthetic modRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting resulting in haphazard production of utterly alien proteins. Our results confirm and extend published reports and raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine. We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled.”

Their call isn't just a lone cry in the wilderness; it's backed by a growing legion of experts who are equally alarmed by the dangers of these gene based injections.

