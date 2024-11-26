On November 25th, a coalition of hundreds of international politicians, leading medical experts, and professionals sent a notice of extreme concern to the heads of state of 10 European nations—Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. What was their urgent plea? The immediate suspension of the use of modified mRNA vaccines citing serious health risks.

The letter was prepared by North Group, which was set up to raise awareness about the potential harms posed by modified mRNA therapeutics.

An extract from the letter reads:

“We wish to focus your attention on three critical issues regarding the deployment of COVID-19 modified mRNA products that have profound implications for the health of our nations’ citizens.

COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies,misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.

COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects, including deaths. Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.

Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products - this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials.”

Moreover, it emphasized in bold: “The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other extremely serious conditions.”

The North Group letter can be downloaded below.

North Group Letter 2024 11 25 453KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The scientific lay summary to support the letter of concern to Prime Ministers and Governing Bodies of the Nordic and Baltic countries and the United Kingdom can be downloaded below.

North Group Summary 2024 11 25 Uk 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

On the same day the North Group letter was sent, cancer genomics expert, Phillip Buckhaults, Ph.D., shared on X how his lab had confirmed that plasmid DNA found in the mRNA shots can integrate into the genome of normal cells.

My mission is to deep-dive into public interest stories, which the mainstream media avoids but I cannot do that without your help. If you find value in the work I do, please consider a paid subscription or make a one-off donation to support my work of forensic-style investigative journalism.

Upgrade to paid

Buy me a coffee

Share