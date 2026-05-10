Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
May 12

9/11 seems to me the turning point when everything started to go off kilter. Was pretty sanguine before that; 52, 4 kids making their way in life, the West OK.

What a long time ago that seems.

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Kreg Kinney's avatar
Kreg Kinney
May 11

I have read many books concerning this topic. Malone, Kennedy (x2), Breggin, Kheriaty, Zelenski, McCarthy, Leake & McCullough, Deace & Horowitz. All of these authors wrote on this topic, but none as clearly and comprehensively as Elijah. In fairness to the other authors, many of their works focused on narrower segments of the topic or were written without the benefit of many of the source documents that Elijah has available to her. I don’t disparage the other authors. They wrote excellent books. But Elijah’s is the most compelling and comprehensive of them all. I found the timeline at the beginning of the book very useful. Not so much before reading the rest of the book, but afterwards as a guide to pulling together all of the pieces of Elijah’s story. Her’s is a great contribution to the reporting on this subject.

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