I had the pleasure of interviewing Philipp Kruse, Swiss attorney-at-law, towards the end of last year. Kruse, who has been a lawyer since 1997, has led more than 20 court proceedings against the “harmful and unconstitutional corona-mandates” by the end of 2020. His team were the first to file a landmark criminal complaint against Swissmedic (Switzerland’s medicinal product regulator) for authorising the high-risk mRNA COVID-19 shots.

The Swiss lawyer is also an expert on the World Health Organisation’s proposed new pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations. He asserts that censorship and control is at the heart of these two legally binding documents, which pose a real threat to our fundamental human rights. Both legal instruments will be voted upon this May at the 77th World Health Assembly.

Watch Kruse’s highly informative presentation below.

