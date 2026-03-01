Dear subscribers,



In less than 24 hours since launch, 3/11 Viral Takeover has surged to #1 Best Seller in Amazon’s Privacy & Surveillance, Public Affairs & Policy, and Social Policy categories for Kindle pre-orders!

This isn’t just about book sales, it’s proof that more people are waking up to the blueprint for control and the erosion of freedoms documented through FOIAs, leaked documents, and expert voices.

To every one of you who pre-ordered and shared, thank you! You’ve helped cut through the obfuscation and put this forensic examination directly into readers’ hands.

If you haven’t yet, grab your Kindle pre-order now. It delivers automatically on 3/11 (March 11).

Paperback and hardcover editions will be available for purchase starting 3/11 release day.

Pre-order on Amazon.com

A declared pandemic changed the world on March 11, 2020.

The truth will be exposed on March 11, 2026.

Share